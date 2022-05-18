"We know that the best and most cost-effective means of weed control is prevention, and this training, delivered by the Department of Primary Industries, goes to the heart of that," he said. "Combined with the arrival of our new $250,000 weed spraying vehicle, this is a gamechanger for us as the first line of defence to tackling the problem of priority weeds, bringing with it a whole new level of efficiency and understanding of vegetation and weed maintenance for our crews."