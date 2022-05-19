With only two days remaining until voting closes in the 2022 Federal election the Deputy Prime Minister took the time to visit his neighbouring electorate of Hunter to announce funding for a sports facility in Muswellbrook and take in a tour of the Rix's Creek open cut mine near Singleton.
First up in Muswellbrook a re-elected Coalition Government will provide $5.5 million to construct a grandstand and improve amenities at Muswellbrook's Olympic Park, including new change rooms to cater for growing participation from women.
Mr Joyce said the development of Olympic Park will boost economic growth and development in the region.
Then Mr Joyce and The Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson headed down the New England Highway to tour the Rix's Creek Open cut mine.
Operated by the Bloomfield Group, its chairman John Richards, was keen to let the Deputy Prime Minister know the mine is the country's largest family owned coal mine.
But in an industry dominated by multinational mining giants the competition for the title of being biggest family owned coal mine isn't huge.
Before hoping on a bus for the tour Mr Joyce once again extolled the importance of the coal industry to the nation's economy and how important coal mining jobs were for region's like the Hunter.
There is no doubting his commitment to the industry and that commitment also forms the basis for Mr Thomson's campaign with billboards saying The Nationals will protect mining jobs.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
