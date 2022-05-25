The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is currently neutral. However, the IOD index has become more negative over the past fortnight. All climate model outlooks surveyed suggest a negative IOD may develop in the coming months. While model outlooks have low accuracy at this time of year and some caution should be taken with IOD outlooks, there is strong forecast consistency across international models. Outlook accuracy for the IOD begins to significantly improve during June. A negative IOD increases the chances of above average winter-spring rainfall for much of Australia. It also increases the chances of warmer days and nights for northern Australia.

