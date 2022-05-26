The Singleton Argus
St Joseph's High School Aberdeen returns from Wingham Beef Week with plenty of broad ribbons

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 26 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:50am
Grand champion steer at Wingham Beef Week led by Elizabeth Gardiner. Photo supplied

St Jospeh's High School, Aberdeen and Neil Nelson, Singleton continued on their successful partnership at this year's Wingham Beef Week exhibiting the grand champion led steer that went on to win the the overall reserve champions carcase.

