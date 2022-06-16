With social media full of photos highlighting the cost of the iceberg lettuces now around $10/each in supermarkets it was a pleasant surprise to find a locally grown iceberg selling for a mere $5 at this week's Hunter Valley Slow Food Earth Market in Maitland.
The lettuces grown by the Dennis family Nebo Farm, East Maitland sold out quickly and there was also strong demand for the other locally grown vegetables available at the market.
Cutting down the food miles between growers and customers is just one of the many advantages for both the growers and buyers at farm markets.
Produce is fresh, locally grown and as is often the case cheaper than sourcing the items at a retail outlet.
Unfavourable growing condition due to the big wet and flooding in the main winter vegetable growing districts such as Queensland's Lockyer Valley means prices have skyrocketed for basic items and it has also affected availability.
Farmers markets and ordering vegetable boxes direct from growers are ways to source fresh seasonal produce and support local farmers.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
