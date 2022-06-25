Singleton Strikers Community Football Club held their "Play In Purple" family fun day event at Alroy Oval on Saturday, June 25.
Perfect weather greeted both the players, supporters and organisers with Alroy filled with many purple clad legs running around its fields.
The event is to raise awareness of Pancreatic Cancer.
The club sold over 275 pairs of purple socks which players worn on the day.
Special treats including purple cupcakes, lucky-dips and pop corn were part of the Club's fundraising efforts.
The Club's committee members also dressed in purple for the day.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
