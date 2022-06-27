Changes traffic conditions on highways for bridge maintenance

Lane closures and reduce speed limits will be in place along the New England and Golden highways for two weeks starting on Monday.
Transport for NSW advised of the changed daytime traffic conditions while it carries out bridge maintenance work at various locations between Whittingham and Cassilis.
"Work starting on Monday, June 27 will require temporary single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h, which is expected to add up to five minutes extra travel time," the transport authority stated.
"Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
