PCYC Singleton is searching for players to fill out the ranks of its rugby league teams set to play in the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament in Port Stephens in July.
The Singleton club is seeking to submit a male and female Wonnarua team in the under-16 rugby league competition, which will be held at Salamander Bay Sporting Complex on June 12 and 13.
Advertisement
In particular, the club is calling on Indigenous and non-Indigenous boys born in 2005 and 2006, aged 15 and 16, to play rugby league for Wonnarua.
Anyone interested in playing is urged to contact or drop into the club at 25 High Street. Phone (02) 6572 1653 or 0427 917 787, email Aboriginal youth worker Nick Bailey at nbailey@pcycnsw.org.au of visit the PCYC Singleton Facebook page.
Nations of Origin is a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program. Young people represent their families, communities and Indigenous nations in rugby league (being held in Salamander Bay), Football 5s (Lake Macquarie), netball (Nelson Bay), basketball (Newcastle) and for the first time, gymnastics (Maitland).
Nations of Origin requires behavioural and school attendance standards, and culminates in the multi sports tournament which will this year be held after NAIDOC Week between July 12 and 15.
PCYC Singleton will be a hive of activity throughout the July school holidays with the organisation hosting an AFL skills and games clinic on top of its regular program of daily activities and events.
The AFL clinic is open to boys and girls aged 5 to 15 years old and will focus on fitness, skills, game sense and include games and a big kick competition.
The clinic, hosted by the AFL in conjunction with PCYC, will be held in Rose Point Park on Wednesday, July 6 from 10am-1pm. The cost is $30 per child, but each will receive a football and a snack on the day. Numbers are limited. Register with PCYC Singleton as soon as possible.
There is plenty on offer for children aged 4 to 13 at PCYC Singleton during the July school holidays.
The club will host all day multi sport events from 8am to 4pm between July 4 and July 15. Additional creative workshops will be added to the program, including using drones, hair and beauty and Indigenous cultural days.
The cost to attend the full day of activities is $50. A half day will cost $25. To sign up, phone (02) 6572 1653.
More than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs will be on offer when the annual Singleton Book Fair returns at the end of July.
Hosted by PCYC Singleton, the b=ook fair will be staged in the pavilion at Singleton Showground on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 9am to 5pm.
Kaz Delaney, an award-winning author of more than 70 books written over a 25-year career, will be hosting a free literary workshop on July 28 from 9am to 12pm.
The first half of the workshop will be about writing basics. The second half will be an information sharing Q&A with some basic 'how to get published' information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.