The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

PCYC Singleton calling on youths to join Wonnarua rugby league teams in Nations of Origin

Updated June 29 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH: PCYC Singleton is calling on youths aged 15 and 16 to represent Wonnarua in the PCYC Nations of Origin rugby league tournament in July. Pictured is Wonnarua playing Gamilaraay (orange) at the 2019 tournament.

PCYC Singleton is searching for players to fill out the ranks of its rugby league teams set to play in the PCYC Nations of Origin tournament in Port Stephens in July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.