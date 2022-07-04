The Singleton Argus
Singleton Greyhounds break drought with 24-16 win against Aberdeen Tigers

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:02am
DROUGHT BROKEN: Singleton won their first game of the season on Sunday running out 24-16 winners against Aberdeen in the wet. Picture: Singleton RL

There were plenty of celebrations as the Singleton Greyhounds broke their 2022 first grade drought with a 24-16 win against Aberdeen Tigers in round 10 of Group 21 rugby league on Sunday.

