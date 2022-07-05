The Singleton Argus
Singleton's Mayor's message on major weather event

Updated July 5 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 10:12pm
As extreme weather and flooding again affects our local government area and with evacuation orders in place, I encourage everyone to follow the directions of the SES and emergency services and to keep safe during this time.

