As extreme weather and flooding again affects our local government area and with evacuation orders in place, I encourage everyone to follow the directions of the SES and emergency services and to keep safe during this time.
Advertisement
As usual, we are fortunate to have the SES and emergency services, community volunteers and Council staff working around the clock to do their best to keep our community safe. I thank all of those who are giving up the comfort of their own homes and donating their time and energy to respond to this event.
I stress that we all have a role to play in ensuring our own safety. Please, please do not enter flood water, including in your vehicle. It can be deeper than you think, contain harmful material and conceal damaged or missing parts of roads.
I also encourage everyone to avoid all unnecessary travel and stay off the road if possible. If you do need to go out for essential reasons, check Council's website, the Singleton Disaster Dashboard or Facebook page for all road closures and drive very carefully.
Council facilities including the Singleton Visitor Information Centre, Singleton Public Library, Singleton Youth Venue, Colleen Gale Childrens Services, OOSH and most of our parks have been closed today until further notice. If there are any further impacts on Council services, we will keep you updated on Council's Facebook page.
Finally, please follow all the directions of the SES. If you need assistance, please contact the SES on 132 500 or if your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
To everyone directly impacted by this event, the thoughts of our entire community are with you. What's so special about our community is the way we all support each other when times are tough, and we will band together to rebuild and recover.
Cr Sue Moore
Mayor of Singleton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.