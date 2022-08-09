The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Bengalla Coal expands its Hunter Valley operations taking a stake in Malabar Resources owners of the Maxwell underground mine

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week New Hope Corporation, owners of the Bengalla open cut mine near Muswellbrook, announced it bought a 15% stake in Malabar Resources Ltd for A$94.4 million.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.