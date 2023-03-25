The last time voters in the seat of Upper Hunter went to the ballot was for the 2021 by-election when The Nationals and Labor assembled all their political heavyweights, both state and federal, to man the polling booths.
This time around candidates were relying on their branch members and local supporters as the entire state goes to the ballot today.
No wrapping of the polling booths in National Party banners this time either with a much more restrained display of political corflutes and signs.
But there was still a strong feeling of rivalry between The Nationals and Labor.
At Singleton Heights Public School, the largest polling booth in the Upper Hunter, Labor's Peree Watson cast her vote and was keen to sell her message that its time for a change.
Also at the Heights polling booth was Singleton local and Independent candidate Dale McNamara who was enjoying his time chatting to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.
Singleton Heights votes will be closely watched tonight, as the strong showing there in 2021 by sitting member The Nationals Dave Layzell, at the by-election, meant an early call on the result.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
