MAITLAND
600 cattle yarded comprising of 560 trade/vealer cattle and 40 export. Quality of the yarding was mixed with most of the yarding being weaner/restocker cattle. Market was firm to slightly dearer in places. Best butcher calves 270c/kg to 380c/kg.
Restocker steers up to 250kg made from 150c/kg to 345c/kg. Steers 250 to 300kg made from 150c/kg to 392c/kg. Steers 300 to 350kg made 130c/kg to 388c/kg. Steers over 350kg made 130c/kg to a top of 386c/kg. Heavy Milk/2 teeth feeder steers making up to 330c/kg.
Restocker Heifers up to 250kg made 120c/kg to 260c/kg. Heifers 250 to 300kg made 130c/kg to 270c/kg. Heifers 300 to 350 made 125c/kg to a top of 355c/kg. 350kg plus heifers made from 120c/kg to a top of 328c/kg. Cows made from 80c/kg for the plainer boner cows and up to 190c/kg for the better heavy cows. Grown steers made up to 220c/kg and bulls made from 160c/kg to 220c/kg.
KEMPSEY
Increased numbers due to cold weather with 950 head yarded. Mixed quality yarding. Market variable with Angus steer weaners stronger, export firm and crossbred weaners firm to easier and lighter weaners easier.
Bulls topped at 206.2c/kg. Cows heavier lines top at 218.2c/kg, restocker types 140-208c/kg and boner cows 100-160c/kg. Heavy steers topped at 286.2c/kg, lighter feeders steers to 320c/kg Black weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 395.2c/kg. Euro and crossbred steers 300-380kg sold from 250-320c/kg. Light weaner steers under 200kg topped at 350c/kg. Heavy trade heifers 270c/kg, yearling trade heifers 330-400kg sold to 275c/kg. Weaner heifers 280-320kg sold to 284c/kg. Weaner heifers 200-280kg sold to 255c/kg. Light heifers 252c/kg.
SINGLETON
Numbers slightly down with a yarding of 576 mixed type cattle, quality was generally good and condition of most weaners was fair. There were approximately 40 cows penned with the quality of the heavy cows much improved. All the regular buyers in attendance, with a few more local restocker orders active after isolated good falls of rain in the local district of 20mm or more.
More urgency from buyers saw cows trend firm to dearer, weaner and yearling steers along with heavy weaner heifers saw a marked improvement, whilst light weaner heifers struggled to keep up with last weeks rates. Only a handful of fed yearling types to suit the local trade which were keenly sought. Weaner steers to background 195c to 320c/kg, heavier types over 330kg to feed 255c to 354c/kg to be 10c/kg dearer. Light weaner heifers 170c to 260c/kg with heavier types over 330kg 240c to 315c/kg to be 20c/kg dearer.
Yearling steers over 400kg to feed 232c to 370c/kg to average 305c/kg, medium weight heifer counterparts 220c to 306c/kg whilst a select few grain fed B muscle types to the local trade made up to 358c/kg. Light 2 score cows traded between 70c and 190c/kg. Heavy 3 and 4 score cows sold to a top of 222c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.