More urgency from buyers saw cows trend firm to dearer, weaner and yearling steers along with heavy weaner heifers saw a marked improvement, whilst light weaner heifers struggled to keep up with last weeks rates. Only a handful of fed yearling types to suit the local trade which were keenly sought. Weaner steers to background 195c to 320c/kg, heavier types over 330kg to feed 255c to 354c/kg to be 10c/kg dearer. Light weaner heifers 170c to 260c/kg with heavier types over 330kg 240c to 315c/kg to be 20c/kg dearer.

