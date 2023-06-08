In a bid to attract more caravaners to Lake St Clair a a RV dump point has been installed.
The dump point - where RV travellers can easily dispose of their grey and black water - is a key item in the Lake St Clair Recreation Park improvement program, which also includes the installation of a new playground.
Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning, said the works position Singleton Hunter Valley as the new "motorhome travel destination" of the region.
"The new dump point is a fantastic addition to the park and will go a long way to attract more caravaners to pass through and stay in Singleton Hunter Valley," he said.
"The vision for the park in the Master Plan, which Council adopted in 2018, is to create a unique Australian recreational and tourist experience with well-maintained and appropriate facilities.
"The new dump point will go a long way to improve the visitor experience and levels of service within the current parameters of the camp site.
"And it won't end there - Council has allocated a further $627,000 to install a new playground at the park, and with bookings already at capacity for the June long weekend and filling fast for the school holidays, we already know it's a worthwhile investment."
Construction of the playground will begin mid-July and take 12 to 14 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The $727,000 dump point and playground project are being funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program (Round Eight) and Council.
The works position Lake St Clair as a 'must visit' destination for both residents and visitors alike, while maintaining the park's spacious and unspoilt ambiance.
Lake St Clair Park is now booked out for the June long weekend, but day visits and overnights stays are available during the remainder of the NSW school holiday period. Book your visit online today at W singleton.nsw.gov.au/lakestclair
