Roadwork on Hunter River crossing at Jerrys Plains

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Golden Highway at Jerrys Plains from next week to carry out repairs on Bowman's Crossing Bridge over the Hunter River.
Work to repair flood damage to the bridge will be carried out from 7am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday and is expected to be completed in early April, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
