Learn about carbon farming practices at two Upper Hunter workshops

Want to learn more about carbon farming practices, agricultural emissions and strategies to reduce your on-farm emissions?
Then come and join the carbon conversation with local beef producers and industry experts Ian Blackwood, Industry Beef Consulting and Clare Edwards NSW Department of Primary Industries On-Farm Carbon Team at one of the practical two-day workshops.
Hunter Local Land Services is partnering with Upper Hunter Sustainable Farming Group and Singleton Beef and Land Management Association, it is expected the workshops to be held at Scone and Singleton will fill quickly.
The workshops will feature hands-on sessions to guide you through creating a carbon measure for your farm business and work-shopping options to reduce your carbon footprint.
The workshops will be held at:
SCONE: 9:00am to 4:00pm
Monday 25 March & Thursday 4 April
SINGLETON 9:00am to 4:00pm
Tuesday 26 March & Friday 5 April
Register now https://brnw.ch/21wHB2p
For more information contact: Maria Cameron Hunter LLS maria.cameron@lls.nsw.gov.au
