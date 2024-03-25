The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Work ethic the key for Jacob Merrick's heifer fitting challenge win

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 25 2024 - 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Champion Sophie van Teulingen, Nowra High School and fitting challenge champion Jacob Merrick, Singleton with judge Kristie O'Obrien, Winchester Livestock.
Reserve Champion Sophie van Teulingen, Nowra High School and fitting challenge champion Jacob Merrick, Singleton with judge Kristie O'Obrien, Winchester Livestock.

Singletons Jacob Merrick proved his way to the top after winning the heifer fitting challenge yesterday at the Sydney Royal Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.