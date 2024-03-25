Work ethic the key for Jacob Merrick's heifer fitting challenge win

Singletons Jacob Merrick proved his way to the top after winning the heifer fitting challenge yesterday at the Sydney Royal Show.
A total of 38 young cattle enthusiasts showcased their fitting skills under the eye of judge Kristie O'Brien, Winchester Livestock, Orange Grove.
Mrs O'Brien said the young cattleman had a lot of work ethic.
"He really made sure that she was right and that's really important as a parader," she said.
"To make sure that not only are you alight but the heifer's okay too.
Mr Merrick has been showing cattle for the past six years and competing in the challenge for thr past three years.
He topped last years efforts of placing first in his heat.
"It's good to have a bit of fun at the end of the week." Mr Merrick said.
"The rest of the week is always hectic so it's good to end it with a bit of fun.
"I really enjoy the chance to show my skills and show people that I love what I do."
Reserve champion was awarded to Sophie Van Trulingen, Nowra High School.
Mrs O'Brien said she admired the cool and calm manner.
"Animal selection an important part of being a parader again.
"She's got the biggest heifer out here tonight, with the most sawdust over her body."
