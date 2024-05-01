Greater Bank supports skills training for junior Upper Hunter netballers

Three Upper Hunter netball associations have received a boost for their 2024 season, with Greater Bank back on board to provide support.
Singleton, Muswellbrook, and Scone associations have partnered with the Hunter-headquartered bank, helping to facilitate fun and development for some of the region's youngest netballers.
At Singleton Netball Association (SNA) the sponsorship will help with the running costs for their annual clinic, which targets skill development for players and coaches outside of normal team training.
With the 2024 season featuring brand new courts and upgraded lighting, SNA has been able to increase their offerings by launching a new evening social division to create a non-competitive participation pathway. This joins their Monday senior competition and Saturday junior competition.
SNA Vice President Sharon Power said that that association was always keen to provide new opportunities.
"Our association is run by volunteers who love netball and want share that love with our community," Ms Power said.
"Providing ways for people to participate is really important to us, which is why we run competitive netball, social divisions and extra clinics - which the kids love!
"Our sponsorships are vital for facilitating these opportunities, and we can't wait to run our clinic with Greater Bank later this year."
Greater Bank Singleton Branch Manager Harry Norman said that the growth in opportunity was wonderful to see.
"The great thing about netball is that it provides a social outlet as well as the chance to get some exercise," Mr Norman said.
"If you head down to the courts the smiles say it all, and we're very proud at Greater Bank to be part of this community."
