Saturday's Firelight Festival cancelled due wet weather

Unfortunately the weather gods have not provided the perfect autumn evening for this week's Firelight event.
Due to wet weather and the forecast of much more rain to come, this weekend's Firelight to be held in Singleton Town Centre on Saturday 4 May 2024 from 5.30 - 9.30pm has been cancelled.
The decision to cancel was made after significant consideration and in keeping with Singleton Council's number one priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said it was a disappointing decision.
"But the safety of the thousands of attendees came first," she said.
A number of performers and vendors have also withdrawn from the event due to the weather.
"Firelight is one of our most popular community events.
"There's been so much work and planning gone into making this year yet another success," she said.
"But the inclement weather conditions, and forecast for more, means that we're left with no other option than to cancel in the interests of keeping everyone safe.
"Having said that, it doesn't make this decision any less agonising.
"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this will cause and appreciate your understanding."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.