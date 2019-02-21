news, local-news,

Once home to a handful of iconic cellar doors the Hunter's wine tourism industry is in the midst of a boom. "In 2018 there was $100 million spent on wine tourist development and this year the figure is probably higher at around $120m," Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association, director, Stewart Ewen told the Hunter Renewal Summit held in Singleton. "This region is no longer just a wine growing area but also a destination with concerts, restaurants and myriad of other experiences." Mr Ewen told the Summit that the chaotic planning in the past, that threatened so much that was wonderfully about the Hunter, is changing. "We are hopeful good planning is on its way and this region which is one of the three green lungs for Sydney will be protected," he said. "The Hunter Valley is the most visited wine region in Australia. Mines have been here for 200 years but they should not be allowed to impact on the vineyards and equine industries or on our water supplies." Macquarie University's Professor Daryll Hull, Faculty of Business and Economics said the Hunter currently had 2.5m visitor nights a year and wine tourism provided $500m/year to the regions GDP. "Increase wine tourism by 10 per cent and you lift GDP by $50m and create 280 jobs," he said. His advice on a transition away from coal was for industries to build alliances so people with skills in mining can work in wine and tourism in the future.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/df153e45-67fe-42ba-8525-dd5ce59f4454.jpg/r0_377_5226_3330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg