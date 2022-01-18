news, local-news,

Young Achiever of the Year Liam Byrne As a young man with a great sense of community, Liam strives to make a difference to improve other people's wellbeing through his thoughtful, diligent and caring nature. He is keenly aware of the needs of those less fortunate and the groups who rely on community donations to exist, and is an active volunteer with strong connections to his chosen charities of Singleton Legacy and Dolly's Charity Shop. Each year, Liam plans and structures his spare time after school and work commitments to raise funds for Singleton Legacy Group, collecting donations and selling merchandise in support of the Singleton and District war widows and their families. He is a role model to his peers and has inspired others to assist him in his pursuits. He has been recognised by his school with a Citizenship Award in years 8 and 9, Consistent Achievements in classes in 2020, and was honoured with a Principal's award in 2018 for his work on the School Representative Council. Liam is also an accomplished sportsman excelling in swimming, cross country running, and soccer, and has represented his school in these events. Citizen of the Year Nominees Gregory Bruce Recognised for leading by example, working diligently and being a positive role model to everyone, Greg has dedicated decades of his time and energy to supporting others. He was recently inducted as a Life Member of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) in recognition of 28 years as a dedicated member, including supporting the Singleton local government area in the 2019-2020 bushfires. Employed as a Local Area Coordinator with Uniting in partnership with the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme), Greg provides above and beyond service to support all of his participants, actively listening to his clients to ensure thy are accessing the services they need to reach their goals. Greg provides daily ongoing support to new employees, is well known throughout the disability service provider organisations, and is the "go to" Local Area Coordinator within the Singleton area due to his commitment and understanding when speaking with NDIS customers, parents, carers and service providers. Jean Hands With 21 years as the first Aboriginal Liaison Officer for the Upper Hunter with Hunter New England Health, Jean is a well-known and respected Aboriginal elder who for the past six years has been the Chair of the Wanaruah Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC). She is also a member of various local Aboriginal committees including Singleton NAIDOC Committee, Upper Hunter NAIDOC Committee, Singleton Aboriginal Reconciliation Committee and Mach Energy Mount Pleasant ACDF. Jean's community involvement spans many years and causes. She is a regular volunteer at the Youth Off the Streets Op Shop and Singleton Neighbourhood Centre, where she cooks meals for Singleton community members. She is also currently assisting the Ministry of Health as an identified local COVID-19 champion and recently filmed a COVID-19 vaccination video. Jean's contribution as a volunteer and strong advocate for her local community has been recognised as an inductee to the Wambo Singleton Hall of Fame in 2021, State Government Community Service award and Female Elder of the Year at the Upper Hunter NAIDOC Awards for the past six years. Nadene McBride Nadine's commitment to the betterment of the Singleton local government area is demonstrated by her dedication to the Singleton Roosters Australian Rules Football Club since 2015, which has resulted in an increase in club registrations under her tenure as Club President. Nadine's involvement began as a player in the women's AFL joint venture side with Maitland, and in 2016 she played in the first women's team for Singleton Roosters as well as helping the club with game day duties. The following year she enthusiastically stepped into the role of Club President, which she has held consecutively since 2017. In addition, she is part of the Club's Apparel Committee and has been the women's team coach since 2019. Nadene volunteered to be Team Manager for the Hunter Representative team in 2018 and 2019, and stepped up to be Coach for the Hunter Representative Womens Team and Assistant Coach for the AFLHCC Women's Representative team 2021. Nadene also volunteers as a mentor for the annual Yancoal Science Fair. Warren Taggart Dedicated Aboriginal elder, Wanaruah Aboriginal Land Council Board Member and Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame inductee, Uncle Warren Taggart has worked tirelessly to both preserve and share the rich history and culture of the Wonnaruah people, including conducting regular tours of the culturally significant Baiame Cave. He is a long-time member of the Singleton Aboriginal Advisory Committee and has been instrumental in the organisation of NAIDOC Week activities as well as regularly delivering Welcome to Country at various events throughout the local government area. Named the 2016 Elder of the Year (Male) at the Upper Hunter NAIDOC Awards, Warren is particularly passionate about educating children and authored a colouring book aimed at pre-schoolers, illustrated by his daughter Kerri-Ann. Warren also works tireless keep people posted about his beautiful Wonnarua country through social media, radio and TV interviews, University and TAF

Due to the impact of COVID-19 Singleton's Australia Day ceremony at the Civic Centre will be by invitation only - livestreaming of the event will be available