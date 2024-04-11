The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Community News

New exhibition by Braddon Snape using inflated steel to create sculptures

By Newsroom
April 12 2024 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Braddon Snape.
Artist Braddon Snape.

The weather might be cooling down, but Singleton is about to heat up with a brand-new exhibition showcasing Braddon Snape's curious, compelling and experimental sculptures made from inflated steel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.