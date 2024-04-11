New exhibition by Braddon Snape using inflated steel to create sculptures

The weather might be cooling down, but Singleton is about to heat up with a brand-new exhibition showcasing Braddon Snape's curious, compelling and experimental sculptures made from inflated steel.
A Decade of Inflation will showcase works created by Mr Snape over the past 10 years, from his early experiments in welding sheets of steel together and inflating them with pressurised air, through the different phases of developing this artform, to his most recent works incorporating lighting effects.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said this exhibition, focused entirely on sculptural objects, would be the first of its kind for Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre (SACC) and would appeal to everyone.
"Autumn is shaping up to be the arts and culture season in Singleton," she said.
"In our Arts and Cultural Centre from 13 April - 26 May we'll have an exhibition showcasing what you can do creatively with heat, steel and air, plus a lot of time and patience.
"Then on Saturday 4 May we'll fire up for our annual signature event, Firelight, which will see Singleton's Town Centre filled with vibrant fire performers, interactive art and artists.
"Our residents and visitors to Singleton will have plenty of creative curiosities to keep them warm and intrigued this autumn."
Mr Snape's process of inflating steel is tense, dangerous and exciting to experience.
Not only will visitors to the gallery be able to see the sculptures Mr Snape has created through this process over the past decade on the walls and in the main gallery space of the SACC but watch video of him in action.
He will also talk about his life's work and creative process during an artist talk at the SACC from 6pm on Thursday 9 May.
A Decade of Inflation will open in the main gallery of the SACC from 6pm on Friday 12 April. It is free to attend, and everyone is welcome.
Mr Snape's artist talk is also free to attend but registration is required.
For more information about this exhibition, or to register for Mr Snape's artist talk, visit: www.singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au
