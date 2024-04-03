The Singleton Argus
Singleton's Youth Week offers plenty of free activities for young people

By Newsroom
April 4 2024 - 9:59am
Singleton Councils Community Development Officer Mathew Fox and Youth Worker Karen Bofinger at Singleton Youth Venue. Picture supplied
Laser tag, creative workshops, music video fun and an outdoor cinema - there will be no shortage of free activities for the young people of Singleton to enjoy when Youth Week returns from 11-21 April.

