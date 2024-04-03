Singleton's Youth Week offers plenty of free activities for young people

Laser tag, creative workshops, music video fun and an outdoor cinema - there will be no shortage of free activities for the young people of Singleton to enjoy when Youth Week returns from 11-21 April.
A jam-packed program of activities has been lined up by Singleton Youth Venue, the Singleton Public Library and Arts and Cultural Centre, which will culminate in a free screening of 2023 musical comedy Wonka under the stars at Cook Park on Saturday 20 April.
Youth Week is the largest celebration for young people in Australia, offering youth aged 12 to 25 the opportunity to get together to share ideas, attend events and to celebrate their contributions to their community.
This year's theme is 'Express. Empower. Get loud!', which encourages young people to express themselves, have their voice heard on issues that matter to them and get loud and celebrate together.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said Singleton's Youth Week program has been tailor-made for teens and young adults to showcase their talents, creativity and contributions to the community.
"Not only does Youth Week directly represent our local young people and their interests, but it also provides them with opportunities to learn for free, access social events to meet and connect with others, and experience fun in their own way," she said.
"During Youth Week, our young people can get involved in a wide variety of creative workshops, go behind the scenes of shooting a music video with Tantrum Youth Arts, explore 3D aluminium painting with our Arts and Cultural Centre, and get together with their friends and family at the outdoor cinema.
"I encourage everyone to pack a chair or picnic rug and sprawl out on the grass to watch Wonka at Cook Park Number Five, near the netball courts, from 6.30-9.30pm."
Singleton Netball Association's canteen will be selling movie snacks.
To view the full Youth Week program in Singleton, visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/whats-on
