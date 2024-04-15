Judge impressed by entries in Singleton Tidy Towns garden competition

The long, dry, summer led to a delay in our annual Singleton Tidy Towns garden competition but it did not detract from the quality of the entries according to the judge.
Run by the Tidy Towns committee for 13 years the competition continues to attract an extremely high standard of garden and the judge commended the gardeners on their obvious love of their 'patch' and sustainable practices.
Overall champion garden was entered by Mandy and Rod Blomfield that won its category garden not on town water.
A previous winner in 2016 this time around the judge described the garden located beside Glennies Creek at Mount Olive as an amazing garden with much to appreciate.
'The owners have taken advantage of their unique microclimate to grow species rarely seen in the Upper Hunter. The overall effect is a quiet tranquil garden taking advantage of the surrounding landscape, ' the judge said.
Reserve champion garden went to Trish Paterson whose garden had won the sustainable garden category.
The judges said the garden was very well maintained and exhibits good sustainable practices. The garden is peaceful and shows good plant selection for a garden with no water on hand. Rose, vegetables and various hardy planting including a wonderful display of natives are looking extremely healthy despite the recent hot weather.
Singleton Tidy Towns chair Lyn MacBain thanked all the entrants in the competition as well as the competition's sponsors.
A raffle at the event raised $183 that was donated to Singleton Legacy.
Other category placegetters:
Household:
First: David and Lyn Hiscox
Second: David and Rosita Sanders
Household not on town water:
First: Mandy and Rod Blomfield
Second: Jeanette Leonard
Encouragement award: Martin Copland
Garden under 2 years.
Elaine Upward
Commercial and Industrial:
First: Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home
Second: Northern Agricultural Association
Educational/Community:
Singleton Heights Pre-School
Sustainable:
Trish Paterson
Vegetable garden:
First: Martin Copland
Second: David and Rosita Sanders
Third: David and Lyn Hiscox
