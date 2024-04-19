Anzac Day services in Singleton and surrounding towns and villages

Singleton's two Anzac Day services, on Thursday, will both take place at Burdekin Park with the Dawn Service from 5:30am beside the the cenotaph and the main service commencing with the parade from Ryan Avenue at 10:00am.
Both services will be conducted by the Singleton RSL Sub Branch and they are keen to see and welcome as many people from the community as possible to join them on this day of remembrance.
The main service, that officially starts at 11:00am, includes the parade of veterans, current service men and women and participating service groups and school children starts at Ryan Avenue before proceeding across John Street into Hunter Street and finally into Burdekin Park.
A number of local roads in the vicinity, in addition to the parade route, will be closed before the parade and during the service to allow for pedestrian safety.
These roads are expected to reopen around 12 noon once most of the visitors have left the service.
Singleton Diggers, we'll be holding a special Anzac Day lunch, starting 12:30pm. This is a ticketed event, so be sure to purchase your tickets early to secure your spot.
At Club Dorsman, get your tickets for the huge Variety Raffle, with over $5,000 in great prizes waiting to be won. Tickets go on sale from 12pm, names drawn from 1:30pm.
In Branxton the Dawn Service will commence at 5:30am at the rotunda in John Rose Avenue. A march will start near the Branxton Inn from 11:15am before the main service once again at the rotunda from 11:45am.
A Dawn Service will be held at Broke at the Broke War Memorial starting at 5:45am. There will be another service at the Memorial from 10:00am.
In Bulga a Dawn Service will be held at the Bulga Tavern from 6:00am. A march from the Bulga church to the Anzac Memorial the Bulga Recreation Grounds starts at 10:45am followed by a service from 11:00am.
The Pokolbin service will take place at the Memorial Gates, 126 MacDonalds Road from 7:00am.
In Putty the service will take place at the Community Hall, Putty Valley Road from 10:00am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.