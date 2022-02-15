PM's had enough time to fix legislation

One of history's most prominent speeches was the one delivered by Martin Luther King Jr who said - "I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character". King was referring to discrimination on the basis of race but today he would say the same thing about discrimination on the basis of sex, sexuality, age, disability, or religion.
