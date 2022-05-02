The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

It was a busy day for the new band of volunteers who have taken over the management of Dolly's Op Shop in George Street

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 2 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of all hands on deck as the new band of volunteers, who have taken on the management of Dolly's Op Shop in George Street, got to work on Monday.

Kay Sullivan, Vicki Waugh, Sue Fox, Colleen Ernst and Marion Fellowes take a short break from preparing their new charity venture for the Singleton Cancer Appeal Committee.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.