Having attracted national attention at the 2019 federal election, when he ran as a One Nation candidate for the seat of Hunter, this time around Singleton coal miner Stuart Bonds answers to no political party - he is running his own campaign as an independent.
On the first day of pre polling at Singleton's Youth Centre he appeared upbeat and very happy to be independent and free to speak his mind.
Having garnered more than 20 per cent of the vote last election and pushed, the now retired, long term sitting member Labor's Joel Fitzgibbon to preferences, thereby making a once safe Labor seat marginal, he is hoping whoever wins this time around does so with very few votes to spare.
"This electorate, which is such an economic powerhouse for the nation, has been forgotten for too long taken for granted and simply neglected," he said.
"I hope my achievement will be once again to ensure this seat remains marginal and the member has to work hard for the electorate."
There is no doubting his success in 2019 put Hunter on the map and encouraged the Coalition to view the seat as a possible gain in 2022.
He fell out with One Nation over their support for the Coalition's legislation on casual workers and has since been highly critical of the party although he has placed the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Dale McNamara above Labor's Dan Repacholi in his preferences.
Mr Bonds standing proudly alongside his corflute saying save coal mining derides the major parties's net zero policies. Yes mining is his bread and butter issue but he also spoke about the need for world class training facilities in the region.
"Why can't Singleton be home to a technology hub where young people can learn the skills not only to work in the mines but also in future industries," he said.
"More of our mining royalties should be invested locally to support our community."
As he greets the electors at the pre poll he presents as an easy going bloke just having a go at this political business. Perhaps more relaxed and confident than he was in 2019 but still determined to champion coal, coal fired power stations and his community. But this election is taking place in a country that burnt in the summer of 2019/20, suffered devastating flooding on the Mid North Coast in the autumn of 2021 and in then on North Coast earlier this year. These events have made voters, in particular those in areas impacted by the disasters, angry and calling for drastic action on climate change.
On the subject of climate change there is a bit of talk among the party volunteers at the pre polling centre about corflutes suggesting support for such a thing equates to support for the Greens.
The Greens are preferenced last by The Nationals' James Thomson, Stuart Bonds and Dale McNamara. Labor has them at number five in a ballot of nine preferring to put Mr NcNamara at the bottom of their count. The Greens have Labor as their third preference but like Labor Mr McNamara at number nine. Interestingly Labor have independent Scott Fulvio Laruffa as their second preference.
For the party volunteers and candidates Pitt Street is their second home until May 21.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
