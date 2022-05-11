As he greets the electors at the pre poll he presents as an easy going bloke just having a go at this political business. Perhaps more relaxed and confident than he was in 2019 but still determined to champion coal, coal fired power stations and his community. But this election is taking place in a country that burnt in the summer of 2019/20, suffered devastating flooding on the Mid North Coast in the autumn of 2021 and in then on North Coast earlier this year. These events have made voters, in particular those in areas impacted by the disasters, angry and calling for drastic action on climate change.