Updated June 22 2022 - 4:56am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:30pm
MARCH 2022: Best crop of soybeans reduced to compost at Casino. Flood damage continues to be assessed weeks after the event.

The Bureau of Meteorology has announced an end to the 2021-22 La Nina in the tropical Pacific, with the status changed to La Nina WATCH.

