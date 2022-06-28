It comes as a Deloitte report forecasts demand for GP services will increase by almost 40 per cent by 2030. But if the number of new GPs entering the market do not keep pace with the growing demand, there will be a shortfall of 9,298 full-time GPs - the equivalent of 25 per cent of the GP workforce - within eight years. Since 2017, there has been a 30 per cent drop in medical graduates applying to do general practice.