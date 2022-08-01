The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Knowla Livestock sells top Angus bull for $190,000 to Sprys and Cottage Creek studs

Updated August 1 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS a sale for the history books for Knowla Livestock who sold an elite sire prospective for a stud-record high of $190,000 today at its 14th annual on-property sale near Gloucester.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.