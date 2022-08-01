IT WAS a sale for the history books for Knowla Livestock who sold an elite sire prospective for a stud-record high of $190,000 today at its 14th annual on-property sale near Gloucester.
Eclipsing their previously stud best benchmark of $40,000 set during last year's sale, the Laurie family were humbled by the strong support shown by both stud and commercial operations across the east coast of Australia which resulted in a full clearance.
The sale topper proved coastal breed stud cattle can match with the best in the industry - a major turn around for studs located east of the range.
The sale barn lit up with excitement when studs from all eastern states competed against each other for the 16 month old sire prospect, Knowla So Right S48. At the end of an intense bidding dual with a final bid of $190,000 he went to a partnership between Sprys and Cottage Creek Angus studs form Wagga Wagga.
The first son of US sire Baldridge Alternative to sell in Australia, So Right S48 weighed 690 kilograms at 17 months of age and is in the top 20% of the Angus breed for both growth and carcase traits, with a semen share retained by the Knowla stud.
All up, 82 bulls sold from 82 offered to average $26,512, also easily eclipsing last years average of $17050. Local buyers competed strongly against both Queensland and Victorian bidders to secure their choices. Second top price at $40,000 went to return clients, Don and Alison Cameron, Glenora, Walcha.
Other successful Walcha purchases included Joe Berry, Buri West with two bulls at $32,000 and $28,000, whilst Craig Ireland paid $38,000 for his choice. The Stidolph family selected two at lots at $36,000 and $26,000 respectively, for their Buladelah and Waukivory properties.
The Sepos family of Cenrim Ag, Allworth put together a draft of five bulls, paying to a top of $34,000. Ellerston Station, Moonan Flat loaded eight to a top of $28,000 whilst Nutrient Roma QLD secured five lots. The Windrum family, MRW Rural, Monkerai paidm$32,000 for their choice, whilst Blackjack Pastoral, Lostock, landed their choice at $32,000. Buladelah breeders, Ken and Kellie Harvey paid $28,000 for their pick, whilst Gary and Kerrie Gooch paid $26,000 for new sire.
Bulls went as far south as Tatyoon in western Victoria when Sam King, Bowmont Angus paid $30,000 for Lot 1. Tom Skipper at Ollera Station, Guyra also paid $30,000 for his choice. Bulls went as far west as Coonabarabran, and to Bingara in the north west. Wauchope based Huntington Angus stud paid $32,000 for their choice and Arden Angus at Corowa paid $34,000 for their news sire.
The bidding pace did not slacken when the females entered the ring with six stud heifers selling to $32,000 and averaging $22,666. Shayne and Cooper Clark, Middlebrook Scone secured the top lot and put together a draft of four heifers whilst Blackjack Pastoral Lostock were successful with two lots.
The records continued in the commercial heifer section when 100 unjoined yearling heifers sold to $4,800 and averaged $4,453, believed to be an Australian record for commercial unjoined females. Bungay Farms, Forster were the major buyers putting together a draft of 46 females.
The sale was conducted by Elders with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, taking bids.
