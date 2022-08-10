"Were all in this together and together we can make a difference" and the Valley Team Penning (VTP) fundraiser has delivered a whopping $25,000 for the Muswellbrook Hospital Infusion Unit.
Valley Team Penning (VTP) held their Team Penning and Team Campdraft event on the last weekend in July. Club President Paul Hugginson said VTP conducted this fund raiser event in memory of a past member Garry Mayton who was taken from us early with cancer.
"We have been trying to run this event for a while now, but with COVID and the recent wet conditions it been a bit trying but VTP has persevered and we have finally got there," he said.
Mr Hugginson said this event was a team effort form the VTP members and over 30 Hunter Valley businesses and individuals supporting the fundraiser. The support was either in the form of cash sponsorship or by offering goods and services, which VTP turned into prizes or auctioned off over the weekend.
This support along with the unending generosity of VTP members resulted in VTP being able to present to Tracey Leatherday of Muswelbrook Hospital Infusion Unit with a cheque for $25,000. Special thanks to Gerald O'Brien for the mentoring prior to the drafting.
Team Penning
Youth
1st Ella Granger, Pippa Thompson, Cooper Chesworth
2nd Emelia Ford, Natasha Elenor, Zail King
3rd Alex Marshall, Jamison Marshall, Tasman Marshall
Adults
1st Harry Jones, Hayden Eather, Ella-Maeve McCourt
2nd Janelle Osbourne, Shelly Martin, Laura Gardner
3rd Matt Kelly, Sharon Kelly, Jamie Kelly
Encouragement Award Adrianna, Carley and Kate.
Team Campdrafting and a big thankyou to Gerald O'Brien for the mentoring prior to the drafting.
Youth
1st Ava Bryne, Lucy Livingston, Olivia Livingston
2nd Annie Chesworth, lily Delaney, Emelia Ford
3rd Tom Sutherland, Chloe Meyer, Mackenzie Wallace
Adults
1st Gerald O'Brien, peter O'Brien, Terry O' Brien
2nd Yvette Ryan, Scott Ryan , Tyren Brien.
3rd Matt Kelly, Sharon Kelly, Jamie Kelly
VTP would like to acknowledge the below businesses and people who supported the fundraising event.
They included Mount Pleasant Operations, Muswellbrook Home Hardware, Thoroughbred Hotel Scone, Bunnings Singleton, Bengalla Mine, Furneys Stockfeed Rutherford, Pursehouse Rural, Muswellbrook, Baileys of Greta, Jane Malcomb Kennedy, Ridgey Didge Pies Thorton Abermain, Marsh Carney Scone, Sargent Family, Sharon Mills, Aird's of Lochinvar, Phil Logue, Jess Warby, Hunter Belle Cheese Muswellbrook, Ian Blanch, Daracon, Abbey Whalan's Outback Obsessions, Great Northern Hotel Muswellbrook, Leesa Barker, Greg Ernst, Jill Stephen Pepperall, Laguna Leather, Valley Team Penning, Hunter kids Child Care, Urban Land housing Janelle Osbourne, Nutrien Ag Solutions Rutherford, PC Plumbing Air Conditioning Lochinvar, Auoto1 Scone, Core Pilates Studio, Warmsley Family Transport, E C Throsby Pty Ltd, Christine Brooker, Wheildon Holdings, Hawkesbury River saddle Company and Mickala lighting Towers.
