Glendell shows 'big' support for Lifeline

Glencore Coal's Glendell operation showed their support of Lifeline in a big way this week.
The mine's latest piece of equipment - a Cat 793D mining truck tray - arrived on site featuring the Lifeline logo.
Advertisement
The truck tray will act as a daily reminder to the workforce that no one has to face their darkest moments alone.
The Hunter region like many regional areas has a rate of suicide greater than the Australian average, and an estimated 50,000 calls each year come from our region.
Robert Sams, Lifeline Hunter CEO said; "Partnering with organisations like Glencore is critical in Lifeline making sure that we are there to meet people who call us at any time of the day or night."
Glendell Operations Manager, Chris Gerard said: "Every person has been impacted by mental health and suicide, either directly or indirectly, so this partnership really resonates with our workforce.
"This initiative will act as big reminder to anyone on site that there is always someone to listen if you're in a dark place. We're so lucky to have a service like Lifeline to provide that."
Glencore Coal and Lifeline Hunter announced their partnership in March 2022.
The partnership is worth more than $100,000 and will see an additional 30 Crisis Supporters deployed to meet the overwhelming demand of phone calls.
It is forecast that an additional 8,250 calls to Lifeline will be answered annually thanks to the investment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.