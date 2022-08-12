Applications are now open for Round Nine of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program, to pave the way for new projects that will improve amenities and infrastructure in the Upper Hunter Electorate.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the $140 million Round Nine will deliver projects that improve local facilities for mining communities, while creating new jobs and providing work for local tradespeople and suppliers.
"This is great news for the communities in the Singleton, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, Mid-Western and Liverpool Plains council areas, and I am thrilled that the NSW Government is able to show an ongoing commitment to delivering projects that benefit our community and improve our way of life," Mr Layzell said.
"We have seen the benefits provided by previous Resources for Regions projects, with projects funded such as roadworks on the Bylong Valley Way, the Denman Revitalisation Project which upgraded the town's main street, and I'm pleased that there are even more projects on the way.
"Last year's round provided more than $6.3 million to Muswellbrook Shire Council for the proposed Muswellbrook Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre and Singleton Rugby League Club received $1.3 million for its clubhouse development."
In the previous rounds of funding Singleton Council used the grants to revitalise John Street and Singleton's Rugby Club received $400,000 to upgrade their grandstand.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the program is about giving back to mining communities.
"I'm thrilled to announce this funding towards Round Nine of the program, which will see continued support delivered to communities, and reaffirms the NSW Government's commitment to our mining communities," Mr Toole said.
"It's important that the NSW Government continues to support our regional mining towns that supply our State with the resources we need, and the Resources for Regions program is proof of the NSW Government's commitment to the future of our regions."
Resources for Regions Rounds One through Eight have delivered 242 projects worth $420 million since the program's inception in 2012.
Applications for Resources for Regions Round Nine close on September 30, 2022.
Further information about Resources for Regions Round Nine, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, will be available when applications open at: www.nsw.gov.au/resourcesforeregions
