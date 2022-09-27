The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Our People

Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation | Future mapped out with strategic plan

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:11am, first published September 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation recently unveiled exciting plan for its future direction at the launch of its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.