Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation recently unveiled exciting plan for its future direction at the launch of its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.
Local business leaders, partners and community supporters were on hand to hear from Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation CEO Taasha Layer as she outlined the five strategic focus areas for the coming three years.
Ms Layer said working with the Board to develop the plan ensured there was a balance between preserving culture and growing the business.
"Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation is unique because it's led by Traditional Owners who hold 60,000 years of culture and stories and it's this cultural integrity that drives our decisions," Ms Layer said.
"Maintaining our culture and heritage is the foundation upon which everything else is built.
"We're in an exciting period of growth so it's important we have everything in place, like our team, our business partnerships, and our corporate governance, so we can capitalise on opportunities and have an even greater impact in our community."
Ms Layer said Ungooroo's overarching aim remains the same; to help Aboriginal communities in the Upper Hunter and across regional NSW to have equal access and outcomes in Health, education, training, employment, and business/economic participation as the broader community.
Ms Layer said the strategic directions identified will build upon Ungooroo's past achievements and help the organisation grow into the future.
"We have a great team at Ungooroo, and we want to retain and grow the team.
"We're lucky to have amazing support from funding bodies, sponsors and partners and we want to build on those relationships, while ensuring culture is at the forefront of all our decision making.
"The past few years of pandemic and economic uncertainty have taught us a lot and we need to minimise risk be ready to adapt so we can keep providing services for our communities.
We run a few businesses under the Ungooroo umbrella, like Dookal, Wattaka Café and our indigenous art exhibition WUPA, which all have the potential to grow so we're building our capacity to take advantage of opportunities, and, in the coming months, we'll be starting a new program supporting Indigenous kids in care," said Ms Layer.
"We have a commitment to improving the lives of our Indigenous communities.
"We want our children to be born healthy and strong and have access to quality early childhood education and our young people to be engaged in employment and education.
"We want our people to have strong emotional wellbeing and maintain our community's unique culture and connection to country and we want to support the economic and business development of our community.
With solid plans in place for the future, I'm confident we'll continue to make an impact and bring about real change in our community," said Ms Layer.
Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation has worked to empower our Indigenous community since 1994.
From inception our story has been one of resilience, growth and outstanding achievements.
We have built strong industry and community relationships that allow us to assist the Upper Hunter Indigenous community to achieve their goals.
As a not-for-profit organisation, all income streams generated by Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation are returned to the Indigenous community through a range of constantly evolving programs and services.
In this way the community as a whole benefits from the work done at Ungooroo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.