Singleton and Muswellbrook audiences enjoyed an evening at the opera thanks to the efforts of musician Samantha Cobroft and her talented young singers

By Louise Nichols
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:07am
Upper Hunter musicians, along with support from those located further afield, staged the Henry Purcell opera Dido & Aeneas at Singleton Uniting Church on Friday night and the following evening at St Albans Anglican Church in Muswellbrook. Audiences were delighted with this special event.

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

