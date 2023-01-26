Upper Hunter musicians, along with support from those located further afield, staged the Henry Purcell opera Dido & Aeneas at Singleton Uniting Church on Friday night and the following evening at St Albans Anglican Church in Muswellbrook. Audiences were delighted with this special event.
The opera's director and producer was Samantha Cobcroft ,who lives in Muswellbrook with her family and teaches singing, and is also the director of the newly formed Upper Hunter Children's Choir - Upper Hunter Voices.
A graduate from the UON along with her husband Vincent Parmeter the couple have been involved in the musical industry in the Hunter for a number of years.
Vincent works at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music where their three children also study.
Samantha decided to stage the 'short' Purcell opera because it was for girls and she had four talented singers including her two daughters who could be part of the opera.
"It was first performed in 1689 for a cast of girls aged between 10 to 17 years so I thought why not try it with my students and involve others from the Conservatorium and community," she said.
The singers were accompanied by a harpsichord and a string quartet from the Upper Hunter.
"The event proved very popular with 60 people in attendance at Singleton and 70 plus at Muswellbrook - in fact it was packed at St Albans," she said.
"We all enjoyed the performances and the support we received from singers from Newcastle, Sydney, Bowral and as far away as Cairns.
"I was asked after the performances what's next. Staging the opera involved a great deal of volunteer work so I am not sure what's next at this stage."
In the meantime children from kindy to 14 years maybe interested in joining Upper Hunter Voices.
