The University of Newcastle's award-winning annual Science and Engineering Challenge was held last week in Muswellbrook.
The event features two primary school days and one high school day, thanks to a partnership with Yancoal Australia. Each day, up to 250 students from eight primary or high school teams worked collaboratively to solve real-world challenges, giving students a unique, fun experience in science and engineering.
Yancoal's Mount Thorley Warkworth and Ashton Coal Mine are joint sponsors of the University's Science and Engineering Challenge, a proud partnership that has been in place since 2002. This makes Yancoal Australia the longest serving sponsor of the Science and Engineering Challenge.
Yancoal Mount Thorley Warkworth's General Manager, David Bennett was proud to continue its support of this amazing program. "We have worked closely with the University of Newcastle for many years. A strong STEM education is critical to working in mining and this initiative helps educate and drive the next generation of mining innovators into our industry," he said.
"The challenge always offers a fantastic schedule of activities for local aspiring science and engineering students in our community," said David. The Rotary Club of Muswellbrook have been integral to the success of the event as the main body responsible for the organisation of the event.
"The partnership between Rotary, Yancoal Australia and the University of Newcastle has been the key to the longevity of the event in the Upper Hunter."
