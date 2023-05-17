It would not be an understatement to say St Mary's College Gunnedah, headed home from Wingham Beef Week with a boot load of broad ribbons.
In ever competition at the event held, at Wingham showground, the school was successful.
None more so than in the carcase competition where they dominated the unled and led awards taking out the supreme champion carcase with their unled champion that 95.83.
Sired by Wallawong Password the entry was bred by Heath Birchall and surpassed the other 139 entries on its way to the top title in the chillers at Wingham Beef Exporters.
The Wallalong Premium Beef and Birchall team have enjoyed a great deal of success at Wingham for a number of years and 2023 well and truly continues that tradition.
In the led classes the champion carcase and reserve champion led carcase both came from the one class in the heavy middleweight category and they were both Braunvieh entries from St Mary's College.
Only a fracture in the score separated the pair on the hook. The school had paraded the champion middleweight led steer with their Braunvieh entry.
Other wins for the school were reserve champion Pen of 2 Unled Carcases, Champion Heavy Middleweight Unled Carcase, Light and Heavy Middleweight Jackpots winners and the overall Jackpot winner,Champion School Meat Judging Team and Individual and Champion School Beef AppreciationTeam.
Congratulations should also be given to for the husband and wife live judging team of Tyson and Courtney Will from Delungra.
The majority of their live champions went onto record similar results in the chiller.
Breaking up the broad ribbon haul by St Mary's College were the Upper Hunter's two Catholic high schools St Joseph's Aberdeen and St Catherine's Singleton.
St Joseph's reserve champion overall led steer a Limousin cross entry won the reserve heavyweight carcase ribbon with a score of 91.24. The steer was bred by Neil Nelson, Singleton.
While St Catherine's entry a Limousin x Angus x Speckle Park heifer was the champion lightweight carcase having won the same ribbon in the led classes. The heifer was bred by Ross Badior, Badior Beef.
