Harmony Week celebrates our diverse community

From Bollywood dancing to cupcakes, there's a harmonious week of activities culminating in an international food festival happening across Singleton Library and Singleton Youth Venue to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness in our community.
Harmony Week will be held from 18-24 March to bring people from all different backgrounds together to celebrate a sense of belonging and respect for everyone-and there's plenty of things to try for all ages in Singleton.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said the program had been developed by Council's community services team in partnership with Singleton Multicultural Group to make the week as diverse as our residents.
She said as well as attending a Harmony Week event, people can also wear orange to show their support.
"Harmony Week enshrines the message that everyone belongs, and that's especially true of Singleton Library and Singleton Youth Venue where everyone is welcome to come together, access resources and connect in a whole range of ways, every day of the year," Mrs Brereton said.
"But Harmony Week is an extra opportunity to offer even more activities for everyone to celebrate the diversity of cultures and backgrounds in our community.
"If you've ever wanted to try Bollywood dancing, this is your chance. Get the kids involved in a colouring-in competition to win a Spend in Singleton card, or have a go at henna art and cultural weaving.
"To cap it off, the whole family can come along to Harmony Storytime at the Library on Saturday 23 March, and stay for the International Food Festival run by the Singleton Mutlicultural Group.
"We're really proud of the relationship we have with Singleton Multicultural Group and it's been wonderful to work with them to make the Harmony Week program a success."
The Library will also record Harmony Week Oral Histories and is inviting multicultural members of the Singleton community to share their stories about why they relocated to Singleton. These oral histories will be shared on the Library's online catalogue. To find out more or to enquire about sharing your story, visit the library or call 02 6578 7500.
HARMONY WEEK PROGRAM
Monday 18 March - Friday 22 March
Daily Craft Tables
All Ages
Colouring in competition - 2x categories - 0-5 & 6-12 - 3x $20 Spend in Singleton gift cards per category.
Monday 18 March 4-6pm @ Library
Henna art workshops for ages 5-12
Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of henna artistry through this hands-on workshop, where participants will learn the traditional techniques and modern applications of creating stunning henna designs.
Wednesday 20 March 4-5pm @ Library
Cultural weaving for ages 5-12
Listen to a yarn and learn the ancient Aboriginal tradition of weaving.
Wednesday 20 March 4-5.30pm @ Youth Venue
Henna art workshop
Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of henna artistry through this hands-on workshop, where participants will learn the traditional techniques and modern applications of creating stunning henna designs.
Thursday 21 March 3.30 - 6pm @ Youth Venue
Harmony Week Cupcakes
Come together for a cupcake and conversation in celebration of Harmony Week.
Friday 22 March 4-5pm @ Library
Bollywood dance for ages 5-12
Embark on a rhythmic journey through the enchanting world of Bollywood. Participants will discover the energetic choreography and expressive movements that define this iconic dance style.
International Food Festival @ Library
Saturday 23 March 10.30am - 1:30pm
Run by the Singleton Multicultural Group, there will be Harmony Storytime at 10am followed by international games and workshops. The group will bring in food from their different cultures to share.
For the full program, visit Harmony Week 2024 | Singleton Council (nsw.gov.au)
