'Life Drawing with a Comedian' tours Upper Hunter

"This show is crazy funny and different every time!"
Laugh Mob's "Life Drawing with a Comedian" Touring the Upper Hunter.
Arts Upper Hunter (AUH) is excited to present Life Drawing with a Comedian from Laugh Mob,an original hilarious show that seamlessly merges the worlds of art and comedy for a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.
Tuesday 26 March at Merriwa, Wednesday 27 March at Muswellbrook and Thursday 28 March at Dungog.
Life Drawing with a Comedian is an interactive comedy experience that welcomes artists of all
abilities. You'll be laughing so hard you won't be able to keep your pencil straight. It's cheeky, yet classy with a lesson of fine art thrown in there.
No artistic skills required - bad drawers are more than welcome!
Featuring comedian Sean Michaels, this show has toured extensively, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
This show is suitable for ages 15 and up and for anyone interested in art or comedy. Please note there is no nude content.
This event is made possible by Arts Upper Hunter, NSW Government and Arts North West. Arts Upper Hunter is supported from the NSW Government, Dungog Shire Council, Singleton Council, Muswellbrook council and Upper Hunter Shire Council.
Merriwa: Tuesday 26 March, 1pm, Merriwa CWA.
Muswellbrook: Wednesday 27 March, 5.30pm, Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre
Dungog: Thursday 28 March, 4.30pm, James Theatre, Dungog.
Tickets:
Adult: $25 (plus booking fee)
Student (15 or older) / Concession: $18 (plus booking fee)
Bookings for: Merriwa: Laugh Mob - Life Drawing with a Comedian - Merriwa Tickets - 123 Tix, Muswellbrook: Laugh Mob - Life Drawing with a Comedian - Muswellbrook Tickets - 123 Tix Dungog: Laugh Mob - Life Drawing with a Comedian - Dungog Tickets - 123 Tix Or visit www.123tix.com.au
