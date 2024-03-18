SES National Medal awarded to St Catherine's College teacher Glen Carr

St Catherine's Catholic College high school teacher Glen Carr was recently awarded the National Medal for 15 years service with NSW State Emergency Service (SES).
Glen, who is a member of the Lake Macquarie and Cooranbong SES, said he had worked in the local areas during the 2019 bushfires and then the 2021 and 2022 floods.
The National Medal recognises long and diligent service in organisations, such as the SES, that protect life and property at some risk to their members. The Medal is awarded to persons for long service in those organisations.
Glen said he was honoured to receive the medal and will continue to serve the SES as a trainer assessor in navigation and land search.
He is most proud to have trained Gregory 'Bluey' Chalmers the man who located the missing boy Anthony "AJ" Elfalak, at Putty in September 2021.
Teaching humanities and French at St Cath's Glen said he had enjoyed working at the school for the past five terms.
