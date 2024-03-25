Singleton's Red Cross hosts a Teddy Bears Picnic in Rose Point Park

The weather gods proved a challenge for the Singleton branch of the Red Cross Teddy Bears picnic at Rose Point Park last week.
First the event was moved from Wednesday to Friday due to the forecast of rain, that did actually arrive, but Friday was suppose to be fine and sunny however light misty rain during the morning meant some visitors stayed at home.
Despite the weather those who came along to the event especially the young ones had a great time in the fabulous park.
Singing and dancing and mixing with bears big and small and finding thos shy bears provided plenty of 'big surprises'.
Trauma Teddy had a wonderful time at the Teddy Bears' Picnic. He fact he made a second appearance the next day at the Emergency Expo - no doubt he is taking a well earned rest this week.
The Red Cross volunteers said thank you to everyone who came along to support Red Cross. We hope you enjoyed the yummy food, games and fun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.