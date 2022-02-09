news, local-news,

SINGLETON and Mid-Coast are among 21 councils that can apply for a share of $30 million funding to help fast track new homes across regional NSW. Ahead of the Government's initial response to the Regional Housing Taskforce recommendations, the councils are able to access up to $1.4 million to help deliver new and improved public spaces and infrastructure for their communities. To qualify, the councils will need to prepare and implement plans to address the Taskforce's recommendations at a local level, such as updating infrastructure contributions plans and housing strategies. Applications for the funding close on 11 March with more information available at www.planning.nsw.gov.au/regional-housing-fund The first round of construction grants is available to co-fund the building of ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EV) across NSW. The State Government will provide up to 50 per cent of the capital costs for businesses to construct fast and ultra-fast charging bays along key travel routes. Paterson, Singleton, Muswellbrook, Murrurundi, Quirindi and Wallabadah have been identified as optimal regional zones in the EV fast charging master plan. Ultra-fast chargers can take as little as 15 minutes to charge vehicles to travel up to 400 kilometres. Construction under the $35 million first round is expected to start later this year and be completed within two years. Discover more; https://www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/reducing-emissions-nsw/electric-vehicles/electric-vehicle-fast-charging-grants The NSW Government is funding 5,000 fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses to support new workers to enter the hospitality industry and encourage former workers to return to the sector. The courses are available from this week through until late-June and can be completed with a Liquor & Gaming NSW approved training provider including TAFE NSW. Anyone whose RSA competency card has expired within the past two years, or will expire before 30 June, can complete a short online refresher course to renew their certification for free. The Government is extending the renewal periods and waiving renewal fees for all holders of RSA competency cards which expired since 1 February 2020 or will expire by 30 June 2022. This free renewal applies to any competency cardholder with a RSA endorsement, and those with both RSA and Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) endorsements. Further information from; https://www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/free-responsible-service-of-alcohol-rsa-training-and-free-refresher-courses-with-extended-renewal-period Landholders are being reminded to keep an eye out for their Local Land Services (LLS) rates notice over the coming weeks, with rates being reintroduced for the first time since 2018. LLS rates have been waived over the past three years as part of the NSW Government's nearly $4 billion drought support package Local Land Services has created a dedicated 'Rates Hub' online so landholders can learn more about the services their rates contribute to and pay their rates in one place. To find out more about the LLS rating process and the services on offer to landholders, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/rates/ or call 1300 795 307. Dave Layzell is the Member for the Upper Hunter

