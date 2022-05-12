The Singleton Argus
Updated May 12 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 1:04pm
Bethany Jordan

Branxton resident Bethany Jordan has received a $5,000 Glencore Community Investment Program Scholarship to pursue a career in agriculture.

