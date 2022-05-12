Branxton resident Bethany Jordan has received a $5,000 Glencore Community Investment Program Scholarship to pursue a career in agriculture.
"I was completely shocked, and so grateful. I would have been happy with $100!" she said.
Advertisement
After finishing Year 12, Bethany said she wasn't sure which career path to follow, so decided to study a Certificate IV in Agriculture at Tocal Agricultural College.
"It was the best decision I made because it showed me a whole different side to the agriculture industry and the opportunities and avenues it presents," she said.
"It also didn't matter what level of experience you had because everyone started at the same level. I got to see people who had never ridden a horse in their life become the best rider in the class."
Bethany said while at the College, the opportunity to see a major collaborative beef genetics project run by NSW DPI, Meat and Livestock Australia and UNE inspired her to pursue a similar field.
"I'd also like to work in livestock genetics so I can develop my own breeding line, be it for sheep or cattle," she said.
As such, after graduating from Tocal Agricultural College, Miss Jordan is now studying a double degree in Agriculture and Business at the University of New England.
"I'm majoring in International Business and minoring in Genetics," she said.
"For now, I'm just soaking up as much experience and knowledge as I can and seeing where this journey takes me."
Awards and Achievements
Certificate IV in Agriculture 2021, DUX, Gold Medal for Excellent in the Course
Medal for Achievement in Agricultural Theory 2021 (Equivalent to First Place Theory)
Runner Up Tocal 2020 Ag Skills Competition
Glencore Community Investment Program Scholarship Recipient 2021
Member of 2021 Tocal Student Association
Member of Tocal Rotary Connect 2021
Currently employed as Station Hand on Bundella Station. Studying B. Agricultural Business online
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.