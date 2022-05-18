After so much rain this year and the resulting floods and mud the skies cleared on Saturday just in time producing perfect autumn evenings for the start of the Firelight Festival.
More than 5000 people turned out for the launch of the Singleton Firelight Festival over the weekend, which will continued to heat up the community this week.
Firewalk awed local residents and visitors alike on Saturday and Sunday, offering a unique lighting spectacular that combined hologram and immersive laser light displays celebrating the diversity and creativity of the Singleton area.
And this Saturday, while counting is underway in the federal election, Singleton Council are expecting about 10,000 to flock to the town's centre on for the Firelight After Dark event, the main event of Singleton Council's record breaking Firelight Festival.
The event includes vibrant fire performers and live entertainment including laser and light shows by world-renowned lighting experts Laservision, kid and teenage entertainment such as stilt walkers, illuminated giant puppets and neon street games, live music and DJs, as well as some of the region's best food stalls, food trucks and laneway bars.
To date, over 17,000 people have registered for tickets across the nine-night festival, which includes the Firewalk in Cook Park, and the Firelight After Dark event.
Singleton's historic Dunolly Bridge and Cook Park precinct will also be brought to life with a series of immersive displays of laser lights and projections that showcase the story of Singleton, engaging visitors in an unforgettable sensory experience.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said people were coming to Singleton from near and far to experience the must-see attraction.
"We are ecstatic at the community's response to the launch of Firewalk on the weekend - people flocked to Cook Park in their thousands to view this incredible activation that showcases the vibrancy and creativity of the Singleton area," Ms Brereton said.
"It was fantastic to see how uplifting the event was for everyone, and people were awed by the installations produced by Laservision, which included projections of artwork by local Wanaruah artist Debbie Becker, plus others that showcase our area's diversity, heritage and culture."
Singleton Firelight Festival is a free event but bookings are required to attend the Firewalk and Firelight.
Book event tickets through www.singletonfirelightfestival.com.au.
From 1pm-11pm on May 21-22 the following roads will be closed for the festival:
