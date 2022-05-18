The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
What's on

Firelight After Dark will light up Singleton's town centre on Saturday evening with vibrant fire performers and live entertainment including laser and light shows

Updated May 18 2022 - 3:50am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After so much rain this year and the resulting floods and mud the skies cleared on Saturday just in time producing perfect autumn evenings for the start of the Firelight Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.