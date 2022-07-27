The Singleton Civic Centre was abuzz on Friday night for opening of the Singleton Art Prize.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter the event was a 'smashing' success for all involved and the Club wanted to thank their major sponsor Yancoal along with venue sponsor, Singleton Council along with all the volunteers who made the event happen.
Special thanks to Singleton High School Hospitality Students for their opening night catering
Overall winner was David Lake's "Moonrise"
Acquisitive winner: Noeline Millar's "Explore Dream Discover.
Judges comments on "Moonrise"
"This serene rendering of the twilight hour feels like an exhale. It captures the emotion and quiet beauty of the moment that shifts day to night, delivered sensitively through a deep understanding of the power of colour."
On the second placed Renee Sanson's "Red Tail Black Cockatoo" The judge said strong technique and delicate application underpins this work that brings forth the detail in soft layers, asking the viewer to spend time with the artwork.
