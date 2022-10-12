The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Our People

Indigenous Business Month a time to celebrate the successes and impact of Indigenous businesses

By Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation
October 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

October is Indigenous Business Month, an initiative created by the alumni of Melbourne Business School's MURRA Indigenous Business Master Class to showcase the success and impact of Indigenous businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.