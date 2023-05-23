The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter political donors gave $46,588 ahead of 2023 NSW election

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
File picture.
Upper Hunter residents and businesses donated $46,588.51 to candidates and political parties ahead of the March state election, according to data from the NSW Electoral Commission.

