Pregnancy, Baby and Beyond Expo and ParentTV Launch will be held at Singleton Public Library on Saturday 29 July from 10am - 12pm

Updated July 26 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:43am
Singleton Councils Library Services Marketing and Systems Officer Kate Robinson with children Parker and Bailey. Picture supplied.
No matter what stage of the parenting journey you are in, there will be something for everyone at Singleton Public Library's Pregnancy, Baby and Beyond Expo on Saturday 29 July.

