No matter what stage of the parenting journey you are in, there will be something for everyone at Singleton Public Library's Pregnancy, Baby and Beyond Expo on Saturday 29 July.
Up to 20 Hunter region businesses and service providers covering all things pregnancy, birth, babies, and kids will be available at the expo, giving families an opportunity to easily tap into the parenting support network in the region.
The expo will also launch the Library's new online resource, ParentTV, which offers hundreds of on-demand videos with research-based advice on children spanning infancy to the teenage years.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said the expo would be a great opportunity for local parents to learn what information and support is available to them through the Library, in Singleton and more widely in the region.
"We will have some amazing businesses and service providers from Singleton and the greater Hunter region on hand during at the expo to share their knowledge, answer inquiries and offer support," she said.
"This expo will not only be great for expecting and new mums, but for all stages of the parenting journey. Our line-up of stall holders includes doulas, birth support and course providers, breastfeeding support, sleep consultants, photographers, as well as health care providers. There will be something available to all parents."
Among the expo stallholders will be the Di Longworth from Valley Births, Rhonwen Warland from Bodycraft Health Solutions and Tresillian Family Care Centre.
Expo attendees will also have a chance to learn more about ParentTV when it is launched at the Library on 29 July.
Library members will have 24/7 access to ParentTV videos featuring over 40 ParentTV experts in topics of parenting and children, including Australian parenting author, educator, and speaker Maggie Dent.
Mrs Brereton said the addition of ParentTV to the Library's range of family support programs would help to build the parenting support network in Singleton.
"We already have some great little communities of families who attend our children's programs at Singleton Public Library, but we want to build on this," Mrs Brereton said.
"This expo and launch of ParentTV is just the start of some great Library programs that will continue to empower and support Singleton families as they navigate parenthood."
The Pregnancy, Baby and Beyond Expo and ParentTV Launch will be held at Singleton Public Library on Saturday 29 July from 10am - 12pm.
Attendance is free but registration to attend the expo is encouraged: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/pregnancy-baby-beyond-expo-morning-parenttv-launch-tickets-66496636128
