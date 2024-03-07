Yancoal's announces the recipients of their Upper Hunter community grants

Ten local community groups in the Upper Hunter region will share in over $55,000 of funding thanks to the Ashton Coal Community Support Program.
The 2024 community support program is helping fund new signage at Mitchell's Flat Recreation Club, lighting and a generator at the Muswellbrook Rotary Club, outdoor musical instruments at Singleton Heights Pre-School, building upgrades at Singleton PCYC and Jerrys Plains School of Arts Hall, various local community and school events and educational science challenges.
Representatives from the successful community organisations were celebrated at a recent event to confirm the financial support and discuss their plans for their initiative.
Ashton Coal Operations Manager, Michael Bartlett, was pleased to meet with 2024 successful recipients.
"Congratulations to all the community groups receiving funding this year as part of our Community Support Program," he said.
"They make such an important contribution to the Upper Hunter Valley region, and we are proud to be able to support these organisations.
"It is always great to gather at an event to celebrate their success and hear about how they are going to spend their funding, whether it is for new equipment, building renovations or enhancements to their service offerings.
"We wish all the 2024 successful recipients every success and look forward to hearing and sharing the positive impacts they have on our community."
The Ashton Coal Community Support Program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of health, social and community, environment, and education and training. It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.
Matthew Jeans at Muswellbrook Rotary Club said the Club was thrilled with the funding investment.
"We are thankful to Ashton Coal for their donation. With this funding we can purchase new lighting and a portable generator to have ready for when the worst happens," he said.
"A portable generator offers flexibility and peace of mind when there is an unexpected loss of power at the club. We could also loan it to essential services in our community during large weather events or disasters.
"We pride ourselves on giving back to the community and we are thrilled we can further enhance our capabilities at the rotary club with this equipment upgrade."
