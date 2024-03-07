The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Community News

Yancoal's announces the recipients of their Upper Hunter community grants

By Newsroom
March 8 2024 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from the 2024 Ashton Coal Community Support Program successful community organisations were celebrated at a recent event to confirm the financial support. David Gausden - Rotary Singleton on Hunter Rotary Club, Chryse Levick - Rotary Singleton on Hunter Rotary Club, Lynne Armour - Mitchells Flat Recreation Club, Matthew Jeans - Muswellbrook Rotary Club, Michael Bartlett - Operations Manager, Ashton Coal, Jess Beattie - Singleton Heights Preschool, Jenna Barwick - Singleton PCYC and David Andrews - Singleton PCYC. Picture supplied
Representatives from the 2024 Ashton Coal Community Support Program successful community organisations were celebrated at a recent event to confirm the financial support. David Gausden - Rotary Singleton on Hunter Rotary Club, Chryse Levick - Rotary Singleton on Hunter Rotary Club, Lynne Armour - Mitchells Flat Recreation Club, Matthew Jeans - Muswellbrook Rotary Club, Michael Bartlett - Operations Manager, Ashton Coal, Jess Beattie - Singleton Heights Preschool, Jenna Barwick - Singleton PCYC and David Andrews - Singleton PCYC. Picture supplied

Ten local community groups in the Upper Hunter region will share in over $55,000 of funding thanks to the Ashton Coal Community Support Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.